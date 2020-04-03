White hearts share love with North Okanagan’s health-care heroes

New campaign shows appreciation for front-line workers throughout the Okanagan

A deep appreciation for the tremendous sacrifices our health care heroes are making is spreading faster than the virus itself.

At a time when the country is practicing physical distancing and finding new ways to interact, many people are also looking for ways to connect with community and show appreciation to valued frontline workers. That’s why the White Heart Project was born.

“Our health care and frontline workers are very courageous and making tough personal decisions on a daily basis, all for the good of our community. We wanted to provide a vehicle that would let them know how much we’re thinking about them and show them our support,” said Kate McBrearty, Foundation executive director.

A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention. The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is urging the community to share the love by showing their heart.

A web page has been created to mobilize individual and collective expressions of gratitude at whiteheartsforvjh.ca. There, well wishers can send a message of encouragement, show support by posting a white heart in windows or on door and share photos and messages of appreciation by posting on social media using #WhiteHeartsforVJH.

“We’re inviting our North Okanagan community to really get behind this. It’s a simple but inspiring way to show how much we care,” said McBrearty.

Messages received on the website will be shared on social media, in internal staff newsletters, and on signage around health facilities in the region. To kick off the project, white hearts with heartfelt messages have been affixed to staff parking areas at the hospital.

“As comments come in, additional signage will be posted by the Foundation in various locations, being mindful of physical distancing and commitments to self-isolation.

The White Heart Project was actually created by the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation in Kelowna recently and was shared to spread goodwill throughout communities.

