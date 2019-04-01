White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

DEDICATED SERVICE Sheila White was named Summerland’s Citizen of the Year at the 81st annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards. The awards were presented on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

For many years, Sheila White has been involved in the community of Summerland.

On Saturday evening, this ongoing dedication was recognized as she was named Summerland’s Citizen of the Year at the 81st annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards.

The award is presented annually.

White, 95, has lived in Summerland for 63 years and she is very involved within the community. She has been an educator, school principal, politician, author, environmentalist, volunteer and patron of the arts.

She is still involved with the community and she is active with numerous charities, and social organizations at her church.

“I’ve had 63 wonderful years here, and I hope the next 63 will be just as wonderful,” she said as she received her award.

