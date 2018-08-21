White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Avast mateys.

White Spot guests across B.C. and Alberta raised a record $116,090 for White Spot’s ninth consecutive Pirate Pak Day fundraiser Aug. 15.

For one special day each year both the young, and young-at-heart can purchase the iconic boat from Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Bounty raised this year will help send over 75 children and young adults to Zajac Ranch in Mission.

RELATED: White Spot celebrates ninth annual Pirate Pak Day

White Spot donated $2 from each Kids and Adult Pirate Pak sold to Zajac Ranch, a B.C. charity that gives campers with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable experience. Since the program’s inception, White Spot has raised a total of $780,776, providing hundreds of young mateys with a summer camp experience.

“Year after year, our staff and guests continue to amaze us,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart. “Our staff definitely embrace the spirit of the day, dressing in their best pirate regalia for a good cause. On behalf of everyone at White Spot, I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to all of our guests who came out to show their support.”

“White Spot continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs by supporting Zajac Ranch,” said Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “We are so thankful to be partnered with White Spot for Pirate Pak Day; it’s the perfect way to celebrate childhood while supporting a worthy cause. On behalf of the entire Zajac Ranch team, I’d like to send a big, heart-felt thank-you to all the folks who stopped in at White Spot to enjoy this year’s Pirate Pak Day.”

RELATED: Pirate Paks help send kids to camp

White Spot will be sending kids to Zajac Ranch for “White Spot Week” from August 20 to 24, where campers can participate in a variety of activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

Just Posted

Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Vacant Kelowna home up in flames

Fire crews quickly doused a blaze at a home in Rutland on Tuesday

Veterans’ Affairs minister sits down with Kelowna vets

Seamus O’Regan said government changes are improving benefits for Canada’s veterans

Okanagan tourists undeterred by smoke

Diverse array of tourist experiences paying dividends

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Most Read