Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year.

The fourth annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree in support of BC Children’s Hospital took place this weekend at Apex Resort, raising $26,462.75.

The host team Kelowna was joined by teams from Penticton, Spokane, Burnaby Winter Club, Seafair (Richmond) and the North Shore Winter Club and hockey players ages nine to 10 years old competed on the outdoor rink, according to a statement by Yannick Lescarbeau.

The Penticton Jr. Vees came out as the tournament Champions but in the end, all the participants, players, parents and organizers were the true winners, raising $26462.75 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year, raising respectively $10,000, $17,000, $24,000 and now $26,462.75 for a total of over $77,000 in four years.

The success is due to the commitment of over 120 players and their families, who all came together as a group to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its patients while using hockey as a common ground.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

Just Posted

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed in both directions Sunday evening after a body was found on the highway

Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year.

Foote felt ‘support’ from Canadians throughout tourney

Rockets’ teammates Cal Foote and Dillon Dube gold with Canada at world juniors in Buffalo

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Kelowna bounces back from home-ice loss Friday to down Hitmen Sunday in WHL action

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Team Mellof moves into top spot

Stolairus Aviation leads Kelowna’s Super Curling League standings

Faulty wheel causes traffic delays on Highway 33

A front wheel on a white pickup truck broke from its supports Sunday east of Kelowna

Most Read

  • Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

    The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

  • Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

    This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year.