Your Kelowna

This week we are profiling Kendra Cartier, a personal trainer in Kelowna.

Cartier operates an online business called Balanced Vision Fitness. She believes everyone should have the opportunity to reach their health goals without judgement and having a sense of connection

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

All four seasons, I instantly think how grateful I am to live in a city that experiences spring, summer, fall and winter. There is something to do in every single season. From boating on our beautiful lake, hiking the numerous trails, wine tasting, skiing, snowboarding or snowshoeing at the mountain, we have it all here.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Honestly, I am super passionate about helping others and community service so I think that if there was one thing I could change it would be the homeless culture downtown (specifically on Leon Ave).

What’s your favourite local company?

Oh wow, there are way to many amazing ones in Kelowna to choose just one. Bean Scene because coffee and cosmic cookies are life. Karat Chocolate.. say no more. Salt and Sage, girls gotta have accessories and sacred ones at that! And Buckledown Apparel; their story and family is amazing and the clothing is always up with the trends.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

Fintry Provincial Park and hike up to the waterfalls. The Hatch Winery, by far my favourite winery in Kelowna and hands down the most character. New Wave Fitness for a butt kicking bootcamp class.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Kelowna is still so young and there is so much growth happening. I think in the next 20 years Kelowna will be a city that is known worldwide and a destination that is on everyones travel list.

