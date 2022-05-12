Oyama Zipline Adventure Parks hosts another Wounded Warriors Day fundraiser May 28 (Contributed)

Zipline fun for warriors fund returning to Oyama Adventure Park

All gross revenue on all activities will be donated to Wounded Warriors Canada

Wounded Warriors Day is happening at Oyama Zipline Adventure Park on May 28.

The family-friendly event will have emergency vehicles on display, veterans in attendance, and a barbecue lunch with Starbucks coffee by donation.

Kids will have the opportunity to get their faces painted, there will be a 50/50 draw and raffle prizes to be won, plus the day is free and all park adventures will be discounted by 25 per cent.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with and learn about ambulance services, fire departments, Lake Country Health Society and Canadian Blood Services.

Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) is a mental health service provider focused on support for military personnel, veterans, and first responders who have developed an operational stress injury such as post-traumatic stress disorder and their families.

All funds raised will be forwarded to veteran and Lake Country resident Garry McCracken to be donated to WWC. McCracken is participating in the Battlefield Bike Ride in France and Belgium this June, a major fundraiser for the organization, and will donate the funds on behalf of the adventure park.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

