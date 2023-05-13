Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)

Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)

2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will be in Kelowna with their ‘Homecoming Tour’ on Nov. 13, 14

No one will have ‘better things to do’ on Nov. 13 and 14 as Canadian country icons Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are not Alberta, but ‘Kelowna Bound’.

The two stars are co-headlining this fall on what’s called the ‘Homecoming Tour’, which is being described as “an intimate acoustic tour.”

On Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, the two will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre. They are also performing in Vancouver and Trail on the tour as part of their stops in B.C.

The tour consists of 24 concerts over a 32-day span across Canada.

Presale for the two shows begins on May 16, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, VIP packages, more details and information can be found at the Kelowna Community Theatre’s website.

Brandt is also scheduled to come to the Okanagan during the summer and he’s one of four artists performing at the South 97 Song Sessions in Penticton on July 21 and 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Snowbirds fly over Penticton, make unscheduled pit stop in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets welcome 12 players from WHL Drafts, trade veteran

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsKelownaLive musicOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ builds on beloved predecessor

Just Posted

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Okanagan College Coyotes split season finale, finish second in CCBC going into playoffs

The Central Okanagan Food Bank held a barbecue for their volunteers and the public on Saturday, May 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Central Okanagan Food Bank gives back to the community with free barbecue

The Okanagan Humane Society is hosting an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Saturday, June 3. (Okanagan Humane Society)
Cuddle furry friends at Okanagan Humane Society event in Kelowna

Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)
2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna