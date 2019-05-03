The Royals, an all-girl teen band from Kelowna, is the second competitor in the teen band contest hosted by BC Fresh Talent Quest. The winning band will have a chance to perform live in front of the crowd at Penticton’s Peach Festival, which draws thousands of visitors to the city each year. (Photo from pixabay)

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

An all-girl teen band from Kelowna is ready to compete at Penticton’s Tug’s Taphouse Pub & Eatery for the chance to perform on stage at the annual Peach Festival this summer.

The Royals will take the stage Saturday at Tug’s, located at 260 Martin St., at about 2:30 p.m. and perform a 30-minute set consisting of six songs. Until now, Penticton’s teen band Sudbury Beach has been the only contestant in the Fresh BC Talent Quest competition.

READ ALSO: Teen bands wanted for contest to perform at Penticton’s Peach Fest

Event producer Denis Chaykowski said registration for this contest has been low this year, comparing it to when he launched it five years ago and had numerous bands signing up. Both teen bands, and any others that register before the deadline, will compete at the June 22 finale at Tug’s to determine which will perform live before the crowd at Penticton’s Peach Festival, which runs Aug. 7 to 11 this year.

For more information about the teen band contest, visit www.cmeliveproductions.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

