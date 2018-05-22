An evening of burlesque, poetry and mystery descends on Kelowna

The Forbidden Fruit collective will be performing during the Poetry Burlesque event on May 26 Contributed

An evening of mystery and burlesque is coming to Kelowna this Saturday.

The Poetry Burlesque: An Elaborate Affair beckons, featuring poetry, dance performances and drag where all genders, sexualities and body types are welcomed and celebrated.

“It’s not a typical burlesque, where sex is the only feature I am really providing a platform for people to open up their creative expression and full freedom. I let everybody design their own material and performances, so that freedom allows some pretty crazy things to come through during the performances,” Skylah Sheppard, the Poetry Elf and organizer of the event said.

Sheppard hopes that the event will encourage Kelowna residents to open up and experience new waves of thinking and inspire the community to experience new things and become immersed in the Poetry Burlesque experience.

“I really wanted to open up kelowna to this kind of sexual revolution, through this unique stimulation of culture because we are opening up our community to the idea that everybody does have sex or is aware of our sexuality and we can connect through the art that we create that is inspired by our sexuality,” Sheppard said.

The inclusive event is on May 26, at The Habitat from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. tickets are available at www.ticketfly.com for VIP packages e-mail habitatkelowna@gmail.com to reserve.

