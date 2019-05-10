Apollo Suns plays Record City May 12, mothers are free! (Apollo Suns photo)

Apollo Suns shine on Okanagan

Dance-inducing rock band plays Vernon, Enderby, Kelowna, Oliver

Jazzy, psychedelic rock is coming to the Okanagan.

Apollo Suns released their sophomore album Dawn Offerings on April 26. The album follows the groups debut EP, Each Day a Different Sun, which saw the band tour heavily over the course of two years, win “Instrumental Artist of the Year” at the Western Canadian Music Awards in Kelowna last year and sign with a US Booking agency Cielo.

The band is taking the album on a Western Canadian tour which kicked off in their home town of Winnipeg, Manitoba in April with two sold out shows. Their first Okanagan stop is in Vernon at Record City Mother’s Day, May 12 at 7 p.m. with Leila Neverland. The concert is free for mothers.

See: Okanagan Music Rundown

They also play Tuesday, May 14 in Enderby at Lorenzo’s.

See: Mud Bay Blues returns to Lorenzo’s

Or you can catch the band in Kelowna Thursday, May 16 at Milkcrate Records with Post – Modern Connection.

They will also be in Oliver Friday, May 17 at the Firehall Brewery before heading to Vancouver May 18, Golden May 19 and back to Alberta.

An instrumental band, Apollo Suns is comprised of nine members that cultivate a high energy atmosphere and a dance inducing good time. Their jazzy psychedelic rock tunes are catchy and accessible while making every live experience a memorable one.

Apollo Suns has played with well known Canadian bands such as Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, Blonde Diamond, The Brooks, Anomalie, Mariachi Ghost, Five Alarm Funk, Kobo Town and Bend Sinister. The band thrives in a high energy environment Their fanbase continues to grow with each show, tight roping on nostalgia with their roster of original songs.

The video for their song Am Impossible Bond combined the efforts of local videographers, actors, and fans to create an action packed short film inspired by cheesy acting and editing, in the style of Mission Impossible and James Bond.

Apollo Suns dynamic and entertaining set is not to be missed and will have a long lasting impression that will leave you wanting more.

Since kicking off their tour in Winnipeg the band has since travelled to Saskatchewan, Alberta and are now in B.C.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Motorized scooter accident sends elderly West Kelowna woman to hospital

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Big brother, big winner: Kelowna local wins reality TV show

Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Within Sight looks to spread positivity through metal music

The U.S. band will perform in Kelowna May 24

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Most Read