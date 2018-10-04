Artists wanted to design Lake Country Christmas cards

Got a good idea? The district wants to hear from you

The District of Lake Country is searching for creative artists to design Christmas cards.

Each year, Christmas cards are sent by the Lake Country Mayor and staff to various other municipalities and other correspondents. We are searching for an image that could be used to create the Christmas cards, according to the district in a news release.

Images can be from any art form: painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, or other, and can from any art medium. The images can be of any subject or style. An artist can submit more than one image, the release said.

This project is open to Lake Country artists. An honorarium of $300 will be paid for the selected image.

Submit a digital version of your image to the Public Art Commission by sending it to chairperson Sharon at Sharon.mccoubrey@ubc.ca. You can also deliver photographs of the artwork to the municipal hall.

