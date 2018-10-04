Pixabay

Artists wanted to design Lake Country Christmas cards

Got a good idea? The district wants to hear from you

The District of Lake Country is searching for creative artists to design Christmas cards.

Each year, Christmas cards are sent by the Lake Country Mayor and staff to various other municipalities and other correspondents. We are searching for an image that could be used to create the Christmas cards, according to the district in a news release.

Images can be from any art form: painting, drawing, mixed media, photography, or other, and can from any art medium. The images can be of any subject or style. An artist can submit more than one image, the release said.

This project is open to Lake Country artists. An honorarium of $300 will be paid for the selected image.

Submit a digital version of your image to the Public Art Commission by sending it to chairperson Sharon at Sharon.mccoubrey@ubc.ca. You can also deliver photographs of the artwork to the municipal hall.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq
Next story
Documenting a people without a home

Just Posted

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Kelowna kids safety organization may shut its doors

The Kelowna and District Safety Council faces funding problems

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Artists wanted to design Lake Country Christmas cards

Got a good idea? The district wants to hear from you

Vehicle rolls into ditch in West Kelowna

The accident was reported this morning

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Documenting a people without a home

Greg Constantine’s photographs tell the story of the slow genocide of the Rohingya people of Myanmar

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

North Okanagan residential sales dip, prices rise

Despite average prices rising, OMREB says market transitioning to more equal for buyers and sellers

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Cara Reed

Cara Reed is aiming for a spot on council to represent Carr’s Landing

Most Read