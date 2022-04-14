Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. (Contributed)

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. (Contributed)

Award-winning Canadian comedian takes Okanagan stages

Derek Edwards performs new 90-minute show ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’ in Kelowna and Vernon

Derek Edwards is kind of like your funniest friend.

The stand-up comic is super easy going, and chuckles along as he’s telling joke after joke. His affable personality makes you want to root for him, and crowds have for three decades.

His first tour of British Columbia since BC (Before COVID-19) brings him to Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre April 24 and Kelowna’s Community Theatre April 25.

Edwards said he hopes the audience will wear masks, so he won’t be able to tell that they’re not smiling as he shakes off the rust from not having performed as often over the last two years.

“I’d really like a courteous and forgiving crowd as I get started out,” he jokes.

In Praise of the Ostrich is Edwards’ new 90-minute special.

Inspiration for the many jokes came just as regularly, even though he wasn’t out-and-about as much as he was used to.

“I could be inside watching Netflix, or whatever’s on the tube, and I’ll go – Ohhhh, that’s a great idea for a joke,” he said. “I could be retired for 20 years, and will still see something that will cause a knee jerk reaction to write something down.”

Audience members can expect commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful and dressing warmly.

“It’s therapeutic for me to be working again,” he said. “So with therapeutic goodness on my end, and positive energy from the crowd that maybe haven’t had a night out in a while, I’m hoping its going to hit that crucial mass and kick it over the edge.”

Tickets are $55, available at ticketseller.ca and selectyourtickets.com.


