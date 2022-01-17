Award-winning Canadian guitarist makes Okanagan stops

He’s kept himself busy during the pandemic by playing his guitar for the love of playing.

But multi-platinum/gold-award-winning Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook also found time to make some YouTube videos and wrote and recorded his 11th album, Libre. Songs from the new album will be included on Cook’s 43-city North American ‘Tempest II’ tour that begins Jan. 19 in Spokane.

The tour will include two Okanagan stops in Vernon, Feb. 23, at the Performing Arts Centre, and Feb. 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“During the pandemic, it was nice to take a break,” said Cook, 57, from his home in Toronto where he jokes he has to ‘put on a Hazmat suit simply to go out and get a cup of coffee.’ “If you’re touring, you keep your muscles trained and in shape because they atrophy. If you take too much of a break you come back and hurt yourself. I was playing for the love of playing. Now, we’re going on the road, playing every day and it makes me feel alive again.”

Looking forward to getting back on the road and playing in front of live audiences – something he hasn’t done since February 2020 – Cook is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed debut album, ‘Tempest.’

The tour was to have taken place in 2020 but was wiped out by COVID.

“I remember vividly we were sitting in a hotel lobby in Vienna and we had been reading the news (pandemic) on our phones, wondering if it will affect our Canadian tour,” said Cook. “My manager at the time said, ‘Oh no problem. It can’t have any effect on us.’ Two weeks later to the day, our tour was cancelled, and my kids’ school was cancelled.

Libre arrives alongside the album’s stand-out track, ‘Number 5, and its accompanying music video.

The inspiration for Libre came from a long summer-day drive with his 14-year-old.

“My daughter entertained me with her favorite playlists, much of which were trap and 808-inspired,” said Cook. “I loved them too, and a question was planted in my mind: ‘what would my music sound like mixed with those sounds?’”

He enlisted the aid of musician friend Fethi Nadjem, an Algerian multi-instrumentalist who moved to Toronto. Nadjem is among the four musicians touring with Cook.

“I met Fethi about two years before the lockdown and we started touring together,” said Cook. “He’s an amazing musician. The more Fethi got on the record the happier I was.”

Asked which he preferred, creating and recording an album or performing live, Cook said each is its own experience.

“I think people making an album is like in the time of the early Beatles, where you go ‘a one and a two, that’s going to be a hit,’” he laughed. “It’s really more like painting on canvas adding music one brush stroke at a time.

“Playing live is like that old Beatles record. It’s going to sound different every time, you’re reacting to one another and the audience then becomes part of that. I love them both but they’re completely different.”

In the time since Cook released ‘Tempest,’ he’s come to hold 10 gold and platinum studio albums with a combined sales of 2+ million copies, five concert DVDs and live discs, five PBS specials, and multiple awards — a JUNO win, 11 nominations, three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini, and an Acoustic Guitar Magazine Player’s Choice Silver Award.

Jesse Cook and friends play the Vernon Performing Centre Wednesday, Feb. 23 (tickets here) and the Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 24 (tickets here).

