The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 1 billion views on Spotify and the video has over 362 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 1 billion views on Spotify and the video has over 362 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

B.C. artist sees 1B Spotify plays with ‘Coffee for Your Head’, joins ranks of Drake, The Weeknd

Powfu’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ smashes past ‘Call Me Maybe’ Spotify plays

A Mission artist’s song has hit 1 billion plays on Spotify, and is on track to become the most popular song to ever come out of the Fraser Valley.

Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” came out in April, 2020, and has already smashed past the number of Spotify plays on Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” which has 664,500,000 plays.

Powfu now joins the ranks of other Canadian artists to have billion-play songs on Spotify, such as Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Jepsen (also from Mission) still holds the popularity record for her 2013 song, when considering its music video has 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Powfu’s music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has 362 million views on YouTube.

But “death bed” is outpacing “Call Me Maybe.” Just under a year ago, it only had 440 million views on Spotify and 90 million YouTube views.

The song was originally released on his SoundCloud page in 2019, and exploded in popularity on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powfu, or Isaiah Faber, is the son of David Faber, the lead singer of the Juno-nominated Canadian punk band Faber Drive.

RELATED: Mission’s Fraser Valley Music Award winners credit hometown with fostering musical talent

RELATED: Mission artist’s songs one of the biggest hits in Fraser Valley history

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Previous story
‘In the Heights’ lifts hopes for a Latino film breakthrough

Just Posted

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

Two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue in Kelowna on June 9. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
2 sent to hospital following head-on collision in Kelowna

The collision occurred on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Get out the popcorn, some Okanagan movie theatres are opening next week

A total of five theatres will be hosting screenings

Crash Wednesday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Two collisions in 12 hours in West Kelowna

A three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Bartley Road, Wednesday morning

Rolli Cacchioni
New inductees nominated for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

Among this year’s group is former school trustee and educator Rolli Cacchioni

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Thieves are targeting seniors in a gift card scam. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan seniors scooped by scam

Several elderly residents have tried to purchase large amounts of gift cards for scam

Madeline Terbasket, aka Rez Daddy, is a Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe performer who uses burlesque and drag to safely express their sexuality as a Two-Spirit person. Photo submitted by Madeline Terbasket.
Rez Daddy take on `pandemic blues’ as part of South Okanagan Similkameen Pride

The event is scheduled to take place via Zoom on June 16 at 7 p.m.

FILE. (Pxhere.com)
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal

Employee, manager worked for a carpet installation company based in B.C. at the time

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Family plans wrongful death lawsuit in B.C. woman’s police shooting

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member Chantel Moore killed after recently moving to New Brunswick

Most Read