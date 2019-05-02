Photo- Grant Robinson

Ballet Kelowna’s Spring fuses fairy tale with comic heroes

Firebird will be re-imagined on the stage May 3 and 4

Ballet Kelowna is closing its season with Spring.

A mixed program that features three re-imagined classics from Canadian female choreographers; Petrushka by Heather Dotto, Amber Funk Barton’s Firebird and Rite of Spring by Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director, Simone Orlando. Then it will conclude with Spring from one of Canada’s emerging talents, Alysa Pires.

When approaching her recreation of Firebird, Funk Barton deconstructed Igor Stravinsky’s 1910 piece by remaining the heroine.

READ MORE: Montreal dance troupe to perform in the South Okanagan

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna closes season with Spring

“In my version instead of point shoes and being ethereal, my Firebird is grounded and athletic. It’s a totally different aesthetic,” said Funk Barton.

“It was inspired by an old Russian fairy tale and I was thinking about what are our fairy tales now. They are comic books and star wars and DC those are our fairy tales so how do I make it contemporary and still keep its classical essence… to me the Firebird is a combination of The Flash and Mystique. She is almost what is referred to as a meta-human.”

Funk Barton also changed the ending, in the original she said that the Firebird’s magic is taken from her however in this version she gives it up to help people.

Spring will be showcased at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at balletkelowna.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Singer Remy Ma arrested in NYC for punching reality TV co-star
Next story
May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Just Posted

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Blaze destroys home on Westside Road

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

UPDATE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

High schoolers get to be college students for the day

Grade ten students experience Vernon’s Okanagan College campus courses

May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Don’t miss this Star Wars-themed dance party at the Penticton Art Gallery on May 4

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Most Read