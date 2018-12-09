Being vegan during the holidays just got a little bit better

Cook up these delicious options during the holidays

The holidays are here, but when you are restricted to a plant based diet, attending all the parties and festivities adds an extra layer of stress.

Accidents happen, accidentally eating a piece of bacon that was hidden in that delicious amuse bouche can end you for the night.

Never fear, there are tons of options for vegans this holiday season, the good news is, more and more keep emerging each year thanks to the creativity of chefs.

When designing your menu this year here are some delicious items you can include, that even your carnivore friends will enjoy!

Appetizers:

Head down to One Big Table, or Nature’s Fare on Cooper Road to pick up Black Sheep Vegan Cheese, be sure to pick up extra because it is sure to be a hit in your holiday charcuterie board.

Whip up these delicious elevated pigs in a blanket with plant based Fieldroast vegan frankfurters, available at Choices Markets on Harvey Avenue,Nature’s Fare on Cooper Road and Save-on-Foods on Cooper Road.

The main course:

Order your holiday meat box from the Very Good Butchers in Victoria, don’t worry it’s not real meat.

For a quick and easy grab, pick up Tofurky’s stuffed roast, or their roasted ham.

For dessert:

Jaide & Joel’s Bakery

Their drool-worthy hot chocolate and donuts will be available conveniently during a pop-up shop Dec. 15 at the Souk Market from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Looking to get out of cooking? There are a few holiday feasts you should add to your holiday calendar.

Salty Caramel Kitchen, the new vegan hot spot will host a four course Christmas Feast Dec. 16.

It will include vegan charcuterie, a holiday lentil pie, and of course dessert for $65.

Click here to buy your ticket and view the menu.

The Naked Cafe will be hosting their own vegan feast that will include stuffed mushrooms and holiday classics.

The fête will include two seatings on Dec. 19 one at 5 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

To reserve your spot call 778-484-5640 or reserve in person at the restaurant.

Are you over holiday themed food? Vegan nights have returned to Central on Sundays.

Did we miss your favourite vegan treat to purchase at the holidays? If we did leave us a comment below.

