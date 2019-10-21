Big Wreck will play the Kelowna Community Theatre Nov. 3

The notable rock band Big Wreck will be in Kelowna to play the Kelowna Community Theatre in celebration of their new Album “…but for sun” on Nov. 3.

The band was formed in Boston in the early 90’s by Toronto-native Ian Thornley and American Brian Doherty. Since then, the band has gone on to make quite a name for itself in the alternative rock music scene.

Their 1997 debut album, In Loving Memory, is a certified double platinum in Canada and featured the chart-topping singles Blown Wide Open, That Song and The Oaf.

In 2002, the band broke up following the release of their sophomore album, The Pleasure and the Greed, after which Ian Thornley formed the band Thornley who also enjoyed radio success with several singles.

In 2010, Brian Doherty filled in on guitar at a Thornley show and shortly thereafter, he and Ian started working on new material that would be used in a Big Wreck return. Their first single as reunited Big Wreck is titled Albatross and became the band’s first number one single at Rock radio in Canada.

Since then, they have recorded three new albums: Albatross (2012), Ghosts (2014) and Grace Street (2017).

Tickets can be purchased on the Kelowna Community Theatre website.

