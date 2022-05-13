Browning, Stojko, Osmond to skate in Kelowna’s first Stars on Ice

The show, packed with North America’s best skaters, at Prospera Place May 18

The stars will be skating in Kelowna May 18 (Stars on Ice/ Submitted)

Stars on Ice skates into Kelowna next week with a bedazzled and star-studded team.

The stars of the show includes the legendary Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko, Olympic gold medalist Kaetlyn Osmond, Kaitlyn Weaver and choreographer and performer Jeffery Buttle.

They will be captivating audiences at Prospera Place on May 18 and tickets are still available.

The performance carries the theme of ‘Journey’, and is a tribute to the stories that each skater carries. Browning said the piece is a tribute to all the struggles and successes of their careers.

Buttle told Capital News that leaving competitive skating is a difficult period of transition for skaters, and explained that skating with the Stars team feels like a reward for the years of hard work and intense competition.

At 55-years old, Browning is still leaping, spinning and giving show-stopping performances.

Browning, one of the most experienced skaters on the team, said that he strives to lead by example.

He said that physically and emotionally skating at the professional level is taxing, and skaters need to rely on each other when times get tough.

“It’s not me alone,” said Browning of the magic of skating with a team that feels like family.

