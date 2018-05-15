Woodhawk —Image: Mario A Montes/Woodhawk

Calgary hard rock band to make stop in Kelowna this weekend

Alberta rockers Woodhawk will play Doc Willoughby’s May 19

By Matthew Abrey

Fresh off a new album release, Calgary AB’s riff-heavy, hard rock band Woodhawk will make a stop in Kelowna May 19 as part of its cross-Canada Magnetic North Tour.

The three Albertan rockers who make up Woodhawk will grace the Doc Willoughby’s Pub stage at 8 p.m. Saturday night, and guarantee to provide a night of head-banging, fist-pumping tunes.

The band has been compared to Black Sabbath and Fu Manchu—blending grungy, impending-doom sounds with lively riffs and choruses.

The group has also been highly praised in the rock community, and one of its tunes was recently named the twelfth most played release on the Canadian College Radio Top 20 Loud Charts.

Woodhawk will be joined by local rock trio, The Carbons, Saturday night. The Carbons are also using the event as an album release party, to celebrate the launch of its new full-length debut album, August Ash.

Limited tickets are still available at here.

Calgary hard rock band to make stop in Kelowna this weekend

Alberta rockers Woodhawk will play Doc Willoughby's May 19

