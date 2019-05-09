photo-contributed

Camelot comes to Kelowna

The Kelowna Actors Studio will present Camelot May 29 to June 16

Camelot is coming to Kelowna.

The medieval classic, directed and choreographed by KAS artistic producer, Dawn Ewen the Kelowna version of Camelot and will also feature award winning resident musical director Roslyn Frantz and assistant music director Niki Kennedy.

Camelot explores the enchanting and inspiring tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table against a backdrop rich in the pageantry of a legendary, medieval England. The story follows the premise of the folklore: Guinevere, King Arthur’s magnificent wife encourages him to establish the Knights of the Round Table. As the Knights grow in popularity and respect, Lancelot Du Lac becomes the most celebrated of them all – and dangerous rumours begin to circulate about his fondness for Guinevere, begging the question, “Can Camelot really be the idealistic place of Arthur’s dreams?”

“I’m so delighted to work with this lovely cast including the powerhouse lead trio of Randy, Carmen and Chad. The tale of King Arthur is absolutely fascinating and has stood the test of time for so many generations” said director Dawn Ewen. “Exploring a story that includes the birth of enlightened government, love, honour and the ideals of chivalry is an exciting and rewarding challenge. I can’t wait to introduce this musical to a new generation.”

The original 1960 production ran on Broadway for 873 performances, winning four Tonys and spawning several revivals, including the 1967 film of the same name. Directed by Moss Hart with orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang, the original cast album was American’s top selling LP for 60 weeks.

Camelot will play at the Ellis Street Theatre from May 29 through June 16 with a special performance on June 16, and a Wednesday Tea Matinee at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

