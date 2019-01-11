Chef Lorenzo Loset at the 2018 Canadian Culinary Championships in February. Photo: Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Canadian Culinary Championships returns to Kelowna

Chef from all over the country will be at the competition.

Three returning chefs from the 2018 championships aim to cook their way to the gold medal at the 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships that will return to Kelowna on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

The competition will be split into three different events with a mystery wine pairing, a black box competition, and the finale. The Delta Grand Okanagan will be the host for the annual event, where 11 Canadian chefs will be featured. The championships is presented by Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

Chef Jesse Friesen, from The Merchant Kitchen in Winnipeg, is excited to return to the competition.

“Not only will I have a chance to demonstrate the enhancement of my skill set over the past few years, I will also get another chance to network with top chefs from across the country, sample their food and their Canadian wine pairings,” said Friesen.

“It will be a great learning experience for my team and I to be able to have our food critiqued by a panel of judges of this caliber. When I competed for the first time in Kelowna in 2017, I was proud of our team’s performance but I definitely know where I made mistakes. I now have a better idea of where to put extra attention.”

RELATED: Kelowna airport 10th busiest in Canada

There will be some special guests at the championships including Olympic free-style skiing gold medalist Jennifer Heil, and musical entertainment from Canadian iconic rock band, Chilliwack. Along with Friesen, two returning chefs will look to come out on top of the 11 competitors. Takashi Ito from AURA waterfront restaurant and patio in Victoria, will be representing British Columbia.

“These chefs will be here to showcase their talent. (Guests can) enjoy some of the tastiest dishes prepared by some of the best Chefs from across our country,” said Lisa Pasin, Co-Founder of the Canadian Culinary Championships. “It’s great to see so many chefs with the desire to return, we see them come with new strategies based on their learnings from previous competitions. It will make for a very competitive event and really exciting to watch.”

The championships supports beneficiaries that have been chosen to receive funding support from the championships. B2ten, MusiCounts, and Community Food Centres Canada are this year’s three beneficiaries.

Information and tickets can be found at www.greatkitchenparty.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semple shares love of music in Vernon

Just Posted

Canadian Culinary Championships returns to Kelowna

Chef from all over the country will be at the competition.

Okanagan cadet’s set for biathlon this weekend

Sea, army, and air cadets compete at Soverign Lake on Sunday

Kelowna airport 10th busiest in Canada

In 2018, passengers totalled a record-breaking 2,080,372

RCMP seek suspects after attempted heist at Peachland bank

Damage was done to an ATM at Vantage One Credit Union

Former SS member recalls war experience, through Lake Country author

Roxi Harms’ novel The Upside of Hunger recounts a Penticton man’s experience

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Windstorm blows in a December record for cancelled BC Ferries sailings

BC Ferries reports 50 per cent increase over the previous December high

Most Read