Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Cinco de Mayo has once again returned on the calendar.
Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept. 16), annual Cinco de Mayo festivals are now more associated with a celebration of Mexican-American culture, as it has become more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico.
While Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire on May 5, 1862, it has been widely celebrated in North America as an appreciation of Mexican culture and communities.
In 2016, there were about 2,000 Mexican employees living and working in the Okanagan Valley.
In Kelowna, Cinco de Mayo events can be found throughout the city. Here are a few:
Red Bird Brewing:
- 1086 Richter Street
- Surf Side California food truck
- Live music
- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
El Taquero:
- 1443 Ellis Street
- Tacos, margaritas, and cervezas
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Canadian Brewhouse and Grill:
- 3030 Pandosy Street
- Grub, drinks, dress-ups
- 4 p.m. to 2 p.m.
