Cty and Colour singer Dallas Green brings a solo tour to Vernon Nov. 18. (City and Colour photo)

Cty and Colour singer Dallas Green brings a solo tour to Vernon Nov. 18. (City and Colour photo)

City and Colour solo tour comes to Okanagan

Tickets for singer Dallas Green’s show on sale Friday, July 16

Live music is making a comeback with since the pandemic brought it to a halt.

City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, is kicking off the November portion of his tour with stops in B.C., including Vernon.

Green will perform intimate, solo live concerts featuring songs from his vast award-winning catalogue at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 18.

Ticket sales commence at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16 at cityandcolour.com following last week’s sold-out sales for shows in Toronto and Montreal.

This is Green’s first solo tour returning to stages across Canada since November 2019 since the pandemic profoundly affected people worldwide and brought live entertainment as we knew it to a halt.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 to collect $1 from every ticket sold, to be donated to Indspire. To date, Green has donated over $80,000, to Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures Scholarship program through the City and Colour Indigenous Student Bursary and the Alexisonfire Indigenous Music Bursary, which were established in 2019 with the goal of supporting students as they complete their education and achieve academic success.

The Vernon stop is one of only three in B.C., among other V-cities: Vancouver and Victoria.

READ MORE: Curtain closes on COVID-19, opening Vernon stage for live events

READ MORE: Live music returns to Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive music

Previous story
Traveling through time with Revelstoke film photographer Maxim Vidricaire

Just Posted

A growing memorial for the 215 remains found in Kamloops is in contravention of district bylaw. (District of Peachland)
Kamloops 215 memorial in downtown Peachland violates bylaw

Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the day previous. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)
GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

It's been two years since the Tolko mill closed, causing speculation of the future of Kelowna's North End neighbourhood. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna authorizes start of North End planning process