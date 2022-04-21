Classic rock concert for a cause in Kelowna, Vernon

The Gary Cable Project performs in Kelowna April 29 and Vernon April 30. (Stephanie Dea Photography)

For the first time on stage since their sold-out Orchestral Rock Odyssey concert series, The Gary Cable Project is back by popular demand.

The Project will perform classic hits from the golden age of pop/rock music – Chicago, Toto, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, Lighthouse, Stevie Wonder, Blood Sweat & Tears, Billy Joel, Journey, Christopher Cross and many others.

Concerts in Kelowna Friday, April 29 and Vernon Saturday, April 30 support the BC Interior Jazz Festival through the Gary Cable Foundation.

The Gary Cable Project is a nine-piece band with a full horn section, whose members have performed and recorded with the likes of Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Supertramp, Michael Bublé, Joe Cocker, The Pointer Sisters, David Foster, Jann Arden, Chilliwack, Neil Young, Powder Blues, Nickelback, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan, Ray Charles and too many more music legends to name.

The Project features the talents of Ariana Whitlow (vocals), Robert Walsh (guitar and vocals), Aaron Anderson (drums), Bob Rogers (trombone), Gord Maxwell (bass and vocals), Vince Mai (trumpet), Steve Hilliam (saxophones), Dave Chobot (guitars, keyboards and vocals) and Gary Cable (piano, keyboards and vocals.)

Tickets for the Kelowna Community Theatre concert are available at selectyourtickets.com or by calling 250-762-5050. To check out the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre concert, visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW(7469).

