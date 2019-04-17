Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

A concert by singer songwriter Steve Rodgers will raise money to help animals in the South Okanagan.

Rodgers, son of musician Paul Rodgers, will perform at the IOOF Hall on Main Street on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Critteraid fundraiser in support of 53 sick and injured cats and kittens

READ MORE: Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Rodgers has completed his first album which is scheduled to be released later this year. The British musician has performed with bands and performers including Bad Company, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and the Robert Randolph Band. He has also performed in the U.K. and in Canada.

The concert will include a silent auction with partial proceeds to AlleyCATS Alliance, South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls and Critteraid.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

Just Posted

Police search for erratic Kelowna driver who hit side of children’s bus

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver

Multiple vehicles stolen over last week in Lake Country

Vehicles have been stolen in The Lakes, and on Sherman Drive

Lake Country micro-garden approved to wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance came forward to council on Tuesday to allow for a garden

68 potential overdose calls in Kelowna in March

Last March there were 63 calls to BC Emergency Services Health Services

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

VIDEO: Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke

Blaze was five hectares in size

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Friend of man accused of killing four people in Penticton in ‘absolute shock’

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

Five reasons to update your hearing aids

May is Better Speech and Hearing Month

Armstrong arson case pre-trial cancelled

Pre-trial is now scheduled for November 26 and the trial is set for January 6, 2020.

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

Most Read