Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

Conquer Cancer Tour 2019 is a live concert series that aims to benefit BC Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative. Last year, the project was deemed “the best concert in a decade” by many Kelowna 2018 attendees. It comes to the Okanagan this spring.

The Gary Cable Project will perform Tuesday, May 14 at the Kelowna Community Theatre (1375 Water St, Kelowna) at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 15 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre (3800 – 33rd Street, Vernon) at 7 p.m. and will showcase guests Alfie Zappacosta, Henry Small (of PRISM) and Danny McBride.

“I am committed to these most worthy causes. My late wife Melissa was a respected concert pianist and music educator, co-author of the Vandendool Keyboard Theory series, and founder of the Campbelltown Fine Arts Academy to provide musical opportunities to primary school children. I lost her to cancer at 46 (with 2 young daughters Tamara & Alexa at home) and almost lost my brother Brian at 33,” said Gary Cable. “My mentor, the legendary Sen. Tommy Banks, who also mentored David Foster, one of the finest musicians and arrangers this country has ever produced, passed away in January 2018 from cancer. Years ago I sat with him while he was losing his daughter Toby to the disease at 43. My friend (60’s pop icon) Barry Allen is fighting the disease as we speak. There are too many more sad (and a few happy) stories to mention. Both of these causes touch me deeply, and I want to find a way to make a difference.”

Comprised of some of Canada’s top live and session musicians, The Gary Cable Project is an 8-piece Pop/Rock band with full horn section, whose members have performed and recorded with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Supertramp, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Joe Cocker, The Pointer Sisters, David Foster, Jann Arden, Natalie Cole, Chilliwack, Neil Young, Powder Blues, Nickelback, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan, Ray Charles and more.

The ‘Project’ features the talents of Robert Walsh on guitar and vocals, Pat Steward on the drums, Rod Murray on trombone, Gord Maxwell on bass and vocals, Vince Mai on trumpet, Steve Hilliam on saxophone, Raphael Geronimo on percussion, Danny McBride on guitar and vocals, with Gary Cable playing piano, keyboards and vocals. They will perform classic hits from the ‘golden age’ of Pop/Rock music; those powerhouse and feel-good songs you love but rarely hear live, due to their demanding arrangements. – Chicago, Toto, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, Lighthouse, Stevie Wonder, Blood Sweat & Tears, Elton John, Carlos Santana, Christopher Cross and many others – the music that defined a generation and continues to be the benchmark. With 3 legendary Musical Guests who need no introduction!

May 14 – Kelowna Tickets are available at Select Your Tickets: www.selectyourtickets.com. The box office is located at Prospera Place – 1223 Water St., Kelowna (250-762-5050)

May 15 – Vernon Tickets are available at TicketSeller: www.ticketseller.ca. The box office is located at 3800 – 33rd Street in Vernon (250-549-7469).

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

For more information on The Gary Cable Project or the 2019 touring schedule, please see: www.garycableproject.com/tour-dates or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thegarycableproject/.

