Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

The Ryga Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 in Summerland, has plenty of events, concerts and workshop scheduled.

Saturday, Aug. 24

WORKSHOPS — The festival kicks off with a bang, with a smartphone film-making workshop, three creative writing events with internationally acclaimed writers, Nancy Holmes, Ahmad Meree, Order of Canada recipient Aritha van Herk and Lynette Loeppky. Sign up for workshops at rygafest.ca

CELEBRATION — Performing artists at the 2019 Ryga Arts Festival.display the range of George Ryga’s writing, including excerpts from Ryga’s One More for the Road, a screening of Just a Ploughboy, about Ryga’s early life; songs from George Ryga’s plays, and more. Performers include: singer-sonwriter david sereda, Ahmad Meree (Adrenaline, Ryga Arts Festival 2017,) Dick Clements, Roark Critchlow, Tanya Ryga and other special guests. 7 p.m., Centre Stage Theatre.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

READ ALSO: Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Sunday, Aug. 25

SING IN THE STORM with composer-singer david sereda, 1 to 4 p.m. Sing uplifting traditional and new songs (written by sereda), ‘by ear’, using call and response, no music reading required. Participants are invited to join in a “pop-up” choir in the Acoustic Blend concert on Aug. 30.

HOOTENANNY 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to this informal gathering celebrating folk, roots and toe-tapping good times- bring an instrument and play or sing along. Location: Summerland Arts & Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton Street. Free admission.

Monday, Aug. 26

EXTENDED PLAY — Showcasing B.C. authors and Summerland Jazz. This mixed program will include Sophia Jackson, Adam Lewis Schroeder and Alix Hawley, plus fun jazz standards by Alan Crossley, Yanti and company. Location: Summerland Library. Admission: $15.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

MIXED AND MERGED — Writers, poets, musicians, visual artists and film-makers inspire each other to create original works, revealed for the first time at this opening. The gallery show opens with a reception from 7 to 9 pm Free

Wednesday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC IN THE PARK — Primary Colours – Sergei Ryga, Shae Ryga and Dan Marcelino share their acoustic approach to a wide spectrum of music, from Bruce Cockburn to Sting and much more. Summerland Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m.. Admission: Free.

Upcoming

The Ryga Arts Festival continues daily through Sept. 1 with concerts, popup theatre, spoken word, and a not-to-be-missed concert with Bill Henderson, Claire Lawrence, Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson, in a unique concert interweaving traditional Haida songs and West Coast fusion.. Visit rygafest.ca for details.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices
Next story
Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Just Posted

Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

The man was found with suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash

Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

Free legal advice will be given to low-income Kelowna residents from 10am-2pm on Sept. 10

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

preliminary inquiry set for accused Penticton killer

John Brittain, 68, will be back in Penticton court from Jan. 27 to 31

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

North Okanagan home scorched by flames

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at North Okanagan house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Most Read