Cool cats project exhibit opens with cat adoption event in Kelowna

A day of art and cats will take place Saturday

The Cool Cats Project is a partnership between Cool Arts Society and the Okanagan Cat Coalition, funded by the City of Kelowna.

The project is aimed at increasing awareness about the estimated 18,000 feral cats living in the Central Okanagan. The OKCC assists by spaying and neutering cats, then re-homing or releasing them to live out their lives without perpetuating the overpopulation problem.

Cool Arts artists, adults with developmental or diverse abilities have created art, using cats as a theme, in various mediums including; painting and clay sculpture, under the mentorship of local artists Lee Claremont, Sharilyn Kuehnel, Sarah Parsons, Potters Addict Ceramic Art Centre, and Rena Warren.

The project is currently on tour throughout the Central Okanagan, focusing on educational elements to increase public awareness of feral cat issues in our community and how the OKCC is working to address these issues.

Its current location is the Rotary Centre for the Arts, where an Exhibit Opening Reception and Cat Adoption Event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. The event will also include an interactive art activity, facilitated by artist Sarah Parsons, that the public is invited to participate in.

