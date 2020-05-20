Colin Barr (left) and Ian Pusey take in the artwork on display for one of the previous Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, which has moved online this year. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19: Okanagan art gallery’s major event goes virtual
Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts still a go, online, in support of gallery
Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts is the social event of the season, and a key fundraiser for the Vernon Public Art Gallery. This year, to obey the health and safety regulations put in place in response to COVID-19, the event will take place online.
Show your support for the gallery by joining the VPAG in a virtual celebration of the arts July 15, 2020. The event will feature a live auction with artwork from artists across the province, as well as entertainment for the guests to enjoy.
“MEA is not only a significant fundraiser for the gallery, but it is also an event that the community deeply values and looks forward to each year,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director. “Although this year has brought some challenges that we will have to maneuver, the VPAG is working hard to make this a memorable evening, that connects our community as it does every year.”
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Arts and cultureCoronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here