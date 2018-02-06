Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s video features two Vernon Winter Carnival events — Blues Wonderland and Battle of the Bands — and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s performance of Onegin.

The Green in the Village Green Hotel, 4801 27th St. 542-3321. Feb. 7 is Battle of the Bands at 7:30 p.m., featuring a silent auction and other draws. Tickets are $20, available at the Winter Carnival Office or online at www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

Blues Wonderland Feb. 10 is the ninth annual Vernon Winter Carnival Blues Wonderland, featuring the Steve Kozak Band, 6 Shades of Grey and Five Knuckle Shuffle at the Vernon Rec Centre. Doors at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the Carnival Office, 250-545-2236, www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

Onegin Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The award-winning original musical adapted from the poem by Pushkin and opera by Tchaikovsky, Onegin features a stirring score and a timeless story of love and jealousy. Tickets are $48 adult, $45 senior and $43 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

