Dope duo brings comedy acts to Okanagan

A couple of comedians who have paired up under the OK, Dope label are fittingly coming to the Okanagan.
OK, Dope is bringing two of B.C.’s “best up-and-coming comedians” to Summerland, Kelowna and Vernon.
Headliner Dan Duvall (JFL Northwest, The Hate Locker Podcast, High School Sucked Podcast) and one of Victoria’s fastest rising comedians Nash Park (OK, DOPE Podcast, The Late Night Show with Nash Park) will be departing on the first ever OK, DOPE Stand-up Comedy Tour.
Performing 13 shows in 10 days the tour will be joining forces with local breweries to bring stand-up comedy to Summerland’s Giant Head Brewing April 15, Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewing April 16 and Vernon’s own Marten Brewing Sunday, April 17.
“Being from a smaller B.C. town myself (Terrace) I thought it would be an amazing experience to bring Victoria’s comedy on the road and share it with other parts of the province. Especially the cities and towns that don’t get a lot of stand up comics coming through,” Park said. “I would have loved a show like this when I was living back home. I’m so excited about this tour, these shows are going to be so much fun!”
Duvall let Park know these kinds of shows were possible and was a big inspiration for the tour itself.
“I produce several stand-up comedy shows in breweries on Vancouver Island and they’ve been some of the best shows I’ve been a part of,” Duvall said. “Breweries and comedians are very similar: we’re both looking for new and exciting ways to express ourselves and to share our craft with as many people as possible. You couldn’t ask for a better collaboration. Headlining this tour is going to be a blast.”
Tickets are available at ok-dope.com/shows.
