Dream Lottery grand prizes include home in Penticton, package valued over $2.5M

BC Children’s Dream Lottery prize home is in Penticton at 166 Fawn Court. (Rendering) BC Children’s Dream Lottery prize home is in Penticton at 166 Fawn Court. (Rendering) BC Children’s Dream Lottery prize home is in Penticton at 166 Fawn Court. (Rendering)

The 2021 BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Dream Lottery has officially launched and one of the grand prize homes is located in Penticton.

Located at 166 Fawn Court, Penticton, the four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,714 sq. ft. home offers endless panorama of open skies, gentle rolling mountains, and unlimited outdoor adventure, said a press release from BC Children’s Hospital.

If the home itself isn’t enticing enough, the prize also includes: $60,000 in cash for furnishings, a 2021 Audi e-tron Progressiv Quattro Electric, a 2021 Toyota Tundra double cab with off-road pkg, a 2022 Monterey M22 Deck Boat and $1.1 million in cash.

Dream Lottery tickets are now on sale until midnight, Oct. 14, 2021, or until tickets sell out.

The Dream Lottery supports research initiatives that lead to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly help experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

More than 1,000 researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

“Our hospital is home to world-leading experts, and a large reason for this is due to the significant amount of resources we put towards research,” said Akash Rattan, vice president and chief financial officer of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The winner of Dream Lottery can choose one of eight grand prize dream packages.

“This year the grand prize winner of the Dream Lottery can choose $2.3 million or one of seven spectacular grand prize home packages,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery spokesperson.

“For example, there are two grand prize home packages located in the Okanagan – Kelowna and Penticton, valued at $2.6 and $2.5 million, respectively.

“The two bedroom, two bathroom condo at the Granite at McKinley in Kelowna is 1083 sq. ft., with a 297 sq. ft. patio, and it has a beautiful view of Lake Okanagan. This prize package also comes with furnishings, cars, a motorcycle and cash!”

To buy tickets click here.

READ MORE: Vees continue to offer free tickets to youth

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.