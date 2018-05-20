Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS A hen stands in her coop in the back yard of a Fernwood resident.

Eggcellent rental chicken program makes it easy

Rental chickens are now available in Kelowna

The trend of urban chickens has become all the rage, fresh eggs steps away from the kitchen and ready for breakfast.

For those not ready to commit to a chicken of their own, there is the opportunity to rent chickens and have at least two of the egg laying hens along with a portable coop, feed for the rental season, a feeder and a waterer arrive at your front door. Making the introduction to urban chickens easier for those looking to expand their family.

There is also an opportunity to be a part of the hatching process, where families can rent an incubator and experience the chicks be born. The experience is available for families, schools, daycares and senior care homes to learn about how a chicken develops and hatches.

The program is operated by a small family farm, Homestead Ron and Marie in Kamloops where the family raises lambs and broiler chickens. Offering their rental chickens for customers in Kelowna and Vernon along with phone and web support while their new family member settles in.

For more information visit their website.

