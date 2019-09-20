End of summer celebration taking over popular Kelowna brewery

BNA Brewing hosts the Summer End event Sunday

Summer officially ends on Monday, and Kelowna’sBNA Brewing is inviting the Okanagan to celebrate.

The Summer End event at BNA runs Sunday afternoon to late evening bringing in local artists, games and other entertainment just before the fall equinox on Sept. 23.

According to the event, the first 25 people to show up to the Ellis Street brewery get free admission and then the price gradually increases from there.

Food, drinks, music and fall decorations take over BNA starting Sunday at 4 p.m.

