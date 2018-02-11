Image: Contributed

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Tours, treats, and art activities offered this Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

The Kelowna Art Gallery invites families of all shapes and sizes to join us this Family Day from 10 a. .to 4 p.m. for a full day of art activities, family-friendly tours, and special programming for children and adults.

There are four exhibitions on view and hands-on art activities.

GWAII HAANAS – Islands and Sacred Sites features a gigantic 18-foot-long painting installation that celebrates the ocean, forest, and marine life artist Joice M. Hall saw while being guided around Haida Gwaii while Viral Objects is created by UBC Okanagan students, featuring 45 interesting sculptures of household objects, all made out of cardboard.

Young artists can explore the printmaking process and create a fantastic mixed media family tree. Using block printing inks, drawing materials, and vibrant papers, participants can discover new art making methods. Everything needed for the activity will be provided and the gallery’s staff will be on hand to assist with the activity.

The Gallery’s Art Lab will be open, and will offer a number of self-directed activities, as well as the chance for children and families to “paint a square” and add their creative expression to the community wall mural.

Family-friendly exhibition tours will also be offered throughout the day.

The cost is just $5 per participant, which includes gallery admission, access to all of the art activities, complimentary hot chocolate and treats (as available), and a free family-friendly tour of the exhibitions.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

For information go to www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.

 

