SonReal, a former Seaton student (right), visited his old stomping grounds Monday. (Vernon School District photo)

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

A visit from hip-hop artist SonReal left Vernon high school students asking “is this for real?”

W.L. Seaton Seconday students were called to the commons area just before lunch on Monday, May 6 for an impromptu concert, where SonReal performed some of the songs from his upcoming album The Aaron LP.

SonReal, whose real name is Aaron Hoffman, is a former Seaton student himself, and he happily obliged as students lined up for photos and hugs from the singer/songwriter.

Before lunch came to an end, SonReal encouraged the students to never give up.

“I never gave up, and I never give up. If you have something you want to do, and you got something inside of your mind, put your mind to it,” said SonReal. “Don’t worry about it, just keep going, don’t give up on something you love.”

SonReal said he will always come back to Seaton.

The popular artist will be back in town July 5 for Aaron’s World Tour at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. To check out the show visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).

