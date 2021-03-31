Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward
Musician Justin J. Moore and producer Jackson Parker are hosting a giveaway worth over $5,000
This weekend will be the resort’s last of the season
Local mixologists start fundraiser to show hospitality workers some love during trying times
IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city
Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday
The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.
A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
The ski resort has fired two of its staff members
Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland
DunnEnzies Pizza Co. will make soups and take-home meals for those in need
Resort will be closed March 31
Active cases are now up to 479 in the region
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback