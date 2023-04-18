The Creekside Theatre is located at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)

The Creekside Theatre is located at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)

Film festival coming to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre

The theme of the festival is Cinema for Boomers

Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre is bringing back movie showings at the end of April.

James Robertson is working with the Lake Country Arts Council to relaunch the Lake Country Film Committee and start-up film festivals for the community.

“The previous members indicated that they wanted to move on, so I was happy to step in to take advantage of the opportunity to put on a festival just to see if we can get it going again.”

The Spring Film Festival is themed ‘Cinema for Boomers’, with a selection of movies from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“It’s eight films from the 10 years before the release of Star Wars in 1977.”

Over the last weekend of April, residents can catch Rosemary’s Baby on April 28, THX 1138 the following day, and Deliverance on the evening of April 30.

The film festival will continue through the month of May with a film being played each Wednesday.

“If this is successful we’ll definitely do another series with a different theme, bringing in a different set of films for people to enjoy. The opportunities are endless.”

Films start at 7 p.m. on the day of the viewing.

“People have gotten used to watching movies on small screens and that’s not how they were intended to be seen. This is a chance for people to break the COVID mindset, get out and see a movie and see what it’s like to experience cinema.”

The three films at the end of April cost $15 for the set if you purchase online, or $10 per film at the door. The films scheduled for May are $20 each.

Learn more about the festival and what movies are in the lineup by visiting Creekside Theatre’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary students rock invisible guitar at annual airband competition

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

filmLake CountryTheatre

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon performer says hello to Yellow Brick Road with Elton John tribute
Next story
U.S. TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

Just Posted

Mount Rushka plays in Kelowna on April 20. (https://www.mountrushka.band/#media)
Mountain of a classic rock band from the Kootenays descends on Kelowna

The Rotary Club of Kelowna joined forces with the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation to raise $45,800 to help relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. (Rotary Club of Kelowna/Submitted)
Funds raised in Kelowna provide shelter to 40 families in Syria and Turkey

KMS team members Alana, Megan, and Elizabeth hang a copy of the front cover of the first edition of the Orchard City Record at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (contributed)
Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

The Creekside Theatre is located at 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)
Film festival coming to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre