Five Okanagan crafted beers you have to try before you die

Kelowna is known for its endless wine tasting, but its beer industry is certainly on the rise and is deserving of more attention.
Capital News conducted some thorough research to showcase five local beers that are sure to knock your socks off.
According to JustBeer.com, Kelowna has 22 craft breweries as of Mar. 8, 2020.
Here are five beers/ciders you may or may not have heard of. But, never the less, we think they deserve a try.
Broken Ladder Apples – BC Fruits Cider Company
An original craft cider, blended from six BC Tree Fruits apple varieties.
Honey Brown Lager – Big Surf Beer
Honey Brown Lager by Big Surf Beer is a light, smooth, and highly drinkable lager. Crisp, refreshing and 5% alcohol by volume.
Don’t Lose Your Dinosaur – BNA Brewing Company
Bold ale with fruit aromas & a soft citrus bitterness that won’t assault your palate. Smooth finish, deep copper colour.
Summer Berry – Okanagan Cider Co.
This delicious cider is inspired by and created with the juiciest raspberries and freshest blackberries sourced from the lush Okanagan Valley.
Thirsty Beaver – Tree Brewing Company
Distinct malt character with caramel and nut undertones. Pairs well with chicken, seafood, burgers, and cheddar cheese.
All information was provided by JustBeerApp.com
