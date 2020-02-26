Gauthier will Bring Home the Noise for Children’s Showcase

Zac Gauthier is coming the Cleland Theatre and will Bring Home the Noise on March 8.

Bring the Noise! is the coming to the Cleland Theatre in the next instalment of the Children’s Showcase, March 8.

With drummer Zac Gauthier at the helm, Bring the Noise! tells the story of a young boy’s dream to discover and unfold a world of music in his own home.

He uses found sounds including drums, body percussion, paint buckets and a host of other items to create that world.

Gauthier is described as “captivating” helping audiences of all ages hang onto their child-like creativity and imagination.

“Imagine that we live in a world where we laugh and love, believe and dream just like children,” he said in a news release “This is why I teach.”

Gauthier is the Kelowna-based founder and instructor at Bring the Noise Drum Academy.

He is a multi-faceted musician and live performer, having worked with various professional bands and recording artists over the past 25 years.

Gauthier is passionate about using drumming to inspire, challenge and build relationships with youth to help them move beyond the barriers and challenges that many young people face today.

Tickets are $12 and are available in advance at Tumbleweed Gallery, Penticton Arts Council office, Penticton Art Gallery, Prague Café, Oliver Veterinary Hospital, The Beanery (Summerland) or online at Eventbrite. Tickets also available at the door. For more information go to childrensshowcase.ca.

