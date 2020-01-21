Gene Simmons dances with guests onstage at CannaFest 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is coming back to Grand Forks this summer to launch a new music festival.

Simmons first came to Grand Forks to headline the CannaFest music festival in 2018, but now, he’s coming back to help run the show.

The rock legend has partnered with Grand Forks-raised Chuck Varabioff to rebrand the festival as Titans of Rock. Much like Simmons adding face paint to become “The Demon” onstage for Kiss shows, Varabioff said that the same sort of talent would be coming to Grand Forks in 2020, just under a new name and a fresh coat of paint.

Last July, Varabioff told the Gazette that CannaFest 2019 would be the last event under that name. The organizer explained that having a cartoon pot leaf as a logo and the word “Canna” in the name had scared away some potential sponsors (leading to him fronting the cash to run the festival) and may have even run afoul of the federal government’s guidelines on advertising. Cannabis companies are not allowed to market themselves using materials that might appeal to children, such as the leaf currently on CannaFest materials.

CannaFest 2019 welcomed acts such as The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick, Vince Neil, Bret Michaels, Lita Ford and Marianas Trench. The lineup for Titans of Rock 2020 has yet to be announced.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel
Next story
Kelowna’s Fireside Festival nearly sold-out

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Fireside Festival nearly sold-out

This year’s festival features the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Andrew Judah, Little Destroyer and more

Declaration to opt out of speculation tax nears for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Deadline for submissions quickly approaching on Jan. 31

Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Elsie Everst and Adam Cseke look to advance to national stage

PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty

Lake Country was ranked as having the fifth-best weather in Canada by Macleans Magazine in 2019

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Viral Okanagan singer to serve up Moore music

Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

HERGOTT: Honesty in the courtroom

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Local Lizzie: Be kind, always

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

Junior B team defeats Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs

Most Read