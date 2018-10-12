Ghosts and ghouls haunt Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

There’s no telling what lurks in the shadows around each bend and dead end.

And that’s exactly how the Historic O’Keefe Ranch wants it.

Now in its sixth annual year, the Ranch’s primary fundraiser, Field of Screams, is back in all its haunting glory Oct. 12-13, 17-20, 23-27 and 29-30. Deemed the biggest and best year yet by brainchild Glen Taylor, this year’s fundraiser features three corn mazes under the dreadful carnivalesque theme 3 Ring Mayhem.

“We were kind of surprised on how freaked out people get by that theme,” Taylor said as several busses of international students from School District No. 23 began to lineup for the pre-opening night antics Oct. 10. “It should be interesting, the reactions from different people.”

New to this year’s event is the addition of a third haunted maze.

“With the extra maze, it’s going to allow us to put more people through and shorten the lineups,” Taylor said.

Originally a partnership with the Okanagan Science Centre, Field of Screams is the Ranch’s primary fundraiser that enables future operations and maintenance.

“In order to contend with the increasing popularity of the event and the sheer amount of people that are coming out each year, this year’s event promises to be not only bigger and better but be able to handle many more visitors than ever before,” said Carmen Thompson with the Ranch.

“Just the change in the design of how the lineups will be managed this year will be a massive improvement cutting down wait times, keeping patrons better managed and more comfortable. Patrons will also have the option of purchasing a wristband for all three mazes eliminating the need to sit in a line-up three times waiting to pay for each maze.”

The dates for this year’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Field of Screams are Oct. 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. and event starts at 7 p.m. Each maze is $10 per person. Oct. 23 has a special rate of three mazes for $20.

Ghosts and ghouls haunt Vernon's O'Keefe Ranch

