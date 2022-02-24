Great Okanagan Beer Festival postponed until 2023

Another year, another missed opportunity for some tasty summer beverages.

Representatives for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival have confirmed that there will be no event in 2022.

The festival, usually held in May, attracts thousands of beer enthusiasts and festival-goers each year.

The Kelowna-based event, featured mainly in Waterfront Park, was last held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the province and shut down most social gatherings.

Reps made the announcement around 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 24.

“After lengthy discussions with partners and our internal team, and due to the tight timeline and rebuilding of our festival and events team, we have decided that it is best to wait until 2023 and come out bigger and better than ever,” reads a statement from the festival’s Facebook page.

A tentative new start date has been set for the event for May 13, 2023. All ticket holders for the 2022 event will be processed a full refund, with a new ticket-purchasing program yet to be announced.

