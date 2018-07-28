Carli Berry/Capital News

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

By Matthew Abrey

Center of Gravity has taken over City Park once again, which has downtown Kelowna bustling with festival-goers.

Headliners for the three-day sports and music festival include Zedd, French Montana and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

“It’s looking like a good way to start going into student debt by paying over $200 for tickets,” said one recently-graduated festival-goer.

“It’s gonna be pretty lit,” said another.

Russian-German DJ and songwriter, Zedd, seemed to be the biggest draw among those the Capital News spoke to downtown.

The weekend’s festivities will also include a rugby sevens, beach volleyball and basketball tournament, as well as axe-throwing stations and dozens of food vendors.

READ MORE: Centre of Gravity kicks off this weekend

Expect delays downtown Kelowna during festival hours.

Centre of Gravity brings in over 30,000 people each year and pumps more than $6 million into the local economy.


