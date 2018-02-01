It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is making a transformation to the tune of $3.6 million and a new name.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is renaming the downtown casino to Playtime Casino with a grand opening set for March 1.

The newly named casino will feature The Buttet and MATCH Eatery & Public House — similar to other properties in Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

The renovation of the casino includes transforming the gaming floor, adding more dining and entertainment options.

General Manager of Playtime Casino Clarissa Pruden said another big change is that the table games were brought to the top floor close to the new restaurant MATCH.

“It’s totally changed the dynamic and the flow of the fun throughout the casino,” she said. “Lake City Casino has been here almost 19 years, we’ve grown up a little so let’s show that and when folks are coming for an entertainment experience they want it to be a full entertainment experience, we want to be able to offer them everything, not just the games.”

While no new table games were added, some aristocrat cabinets and a new poker room are now available.

Pruden explained the name Playtime was chosen because the casino feels it’s a neighbourhood venue that is approachable to every one of age.

“We are your neighbourhood place to hang out. We have people who come see us every day and we wanted to make sure this is a fun place for them.”

MATCH will open for business Feb. 1 and Gateway is still looking to hire position in both the new restaurant, The Buffet and the casino.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theatre Review: King’s tale more than meets the eye
Next story
Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is not currently known

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Most Read