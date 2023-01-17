Delicious bites from J's Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)

It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan

70 restaurants from around the B.C. Interior will be participating

It’s that time of year again, to sip, savour and save on delicious three-course meals from various Okanagan restaurants.

Dine Around is hitting the B.C. Interior for the next three weeks, where 70 restaurants will offer a three-course menu for $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65 with suggested wine pairings or BC Craft Beer pairings.

More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in Dine Around from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9.

Check out favourites in Kelowna such as BNA Brewing, El Taquero, J’S Cafe and Home Block at Cedar Creek.

Delicious bites from J’s Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)

Delicious bites from J’s Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)

While to the south in Summerland, Zias Stonehouse is participating, along with Sonetto at Play Estate in Penticton and 15 Park Bistro at Watermark Beach Resort.

There are also eateries to the north in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

In addition to Dining Around, hotels are offering packages with some including dining credits to on-site restaurants. For a list of hotels with links to their offers visit www.dinearound.ca.

The BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association is also adding more incentives to get out and Dine Around, but asking guests to scan the QR code on restaurant posters and complete an online form to be entered to win $350 in restaurant gift cards.

There are also chances to win $25 gift cards from participating restaurants by using social media; to enter, the community is encouraged to take a photo of your food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and then tag the restaurant you are visiting along with #dinearound2023 #sipsavourstay and post to Facebook or Instagram to be automatically entered, winners will be selected at random throughout the festival and there are more than twenty chances to win through social media.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineFood and WineOkanaganwine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash

Just Posted

A look at Penticton. The city, along with Kelowna and Vernon, is experiencing above-average temperatures to start 2023. (File Photo)
From snowy and cold to foggy and mild: Winter in the Okanagan takes turn for the warm

Delicious bites from J's Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)
It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan

Shelter costs in Kelowna only differ by $78/month between renters and owners. (@khzny/Twitter)
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canada

Anti-COVID mandate protesters at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna Jan. 29, 2022 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park