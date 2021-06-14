Jann Arden will embark on Canada-wide tour Spring 2022 with a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 13. (Contributed)

Jann Arden schedules Okanagan stop on 2022 Canada-wide tour

The Jann Arden Live! tour has been rescheduled for 2022

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden will embark on a Canada-wide tour beginning May 2022.

Her performance in Penticton is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Widely known for her numerous hit songs such as Will You Remember Me and Insensitive, Arden’s Jann Arden Live! tour starts May 7 in Moncton, NB and wraps up June 18 in Vancouver.

Arden’s tour was originally planned for spring 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets for the Penticton date on June 13, 2022 at the SOEC can also be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com.

Last week, Arden was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 50th Annual Juno Awards. Her accolades include 19 top ten singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards.

Arden released a greatest hits album in 2020 called Hits & Other Gems. The album includes all her big hits and an exclusive performance of the Cure’s Lovesong, featuring Scott Helman.

Arden’s full 2022 tour dates are below:

May 16 – Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre ^

May 17 – Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

May 18 – Summerside, PEI, Credit Union Place

May 20 – Montreal, QC, MTELUS

May 21 – Kingston, ON, Leon’s Centre

May 24 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

May 25 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

May 27 – St. Catharines, ON, Meridian Centre

May 28 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

May 30 – Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Concert Hall

May 31 – Kitchener, ON, Centre in the Square

June 6 – Winnipeg, MB, Club Regent Casino **

June 7 – Winnipeg, MB, Club Regent Casino **

June 8 – Saskatoon, SK, TCU Place

June 10 – Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Casino **

June 11 – Enoch, AB, River Cree Casino **

June 13 – Penticton, BC, South Okanagan Events Centre

June 14 – Vancouver, BC, The Orpheum

**not a Live Nation show

^ new tour date

Listen to Arden’s 1994 hit song Insensitive below:

READ MORE: Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
