David James and Big River will take the stage as Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings on March 5, 2020. (Contributed)

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

Perhaps no one will be jumping through a burning Ring of Fire, but there may be a Boy Named Sue in attendance at Outlaw Country March 5.

For one night only, North America’s No. 1 tribute to Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings will be entertaining Vernonites at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre with their classic and beloved tunes.

David James and Big River are often described as one of the most authentic Johnny Cash tribute shows touring the country today.

James and his band rock the appearance and carry on the legacy of the Man and Black.

“From the way Cash holds his guitar to the way he talks to his audience, the legendary musician lives again when James steps to the mic and says, ‘Hello – I’m almost Johnny Cash.,’” the press release said.

James’ extensive coverage of Cash’s classics to newer tunes such as Rusty Cage and Hurt attracts audiences of all ages to relive in the glory that was Johnny Cash.

“It’s not only about the voice,” James said. “It’s about living and breathing the man – his posture, his mannerisms, his moves and his quirks. I want our audiences to go home feeling like they just observed the man himself.”

Before “almost” Cash takes the stage, James will introduce his new portrayal of country music hall of famer Waylon Jennings.

The pairing of these two heavy hitters is a natural fit, James said. Not only were the artists friends, but they collaborated throughout their extensive careers.

The duo recorded an album together while performing alongside the infamous Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson as part of country supergroup the Highwaymen which toured around the world and released three albums.

James said Jennings and Cash, together, invoke the sounds and images of another era, and now Vernon can see both men (kind of) in Outlaw Country on March 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $42.50-47.50 and are available for purchase at the box office or online at ticketseller.ca.

Following Vernon’s show, the Outlaw Country show will make its way to Penticton on March 6 and Kelowna on the 7th.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre makes a splash with Girl in the Goldfish Bowl

READ MORE: Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Spring Wine Festival tickets now on sale

Just Posted

‘It’s been a great program’:New foreign worker requirements help Okanagan fruit industry

Biometric requirements began in late 2018, and will have long-term advantages for workers in Kelowna

Kelowna metropolitan area surges above 217,000 people: Report

Between 2018 and 2019, report said region had second highest population growth in BC

Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

The enforcement action will continue throughout the week

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

‘Share the love for your neighbourhood’: Kelowna looking for creative improvement ideas

A $1,500 grant towards a neighbourhood enhancement project is up for grabs

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

After two years Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance remains a mystery

The 20-year-old vanished after leaving a party in Sun Peaks on Feb. 17, 2018

Most Read