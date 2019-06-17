Judas Priest rocks Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Judas Priest is on a 32 date tour of North America

Headbangers from around the Okanagan had their chance to experience the legendary band Judas Priest on Sunday in Kelowna.

Judas Priest is on tour across North America following the latest studio album Firepower.

The tour kicked off May 3 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida and will wrap up on June 29 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, with fans able to catch Priest at any one of the tour’s 32 dates.

The heavy metal band Judas Priest has enjoyed a career spanning nearly 50 years and delivered albums such as British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, and Painkiller.

Classic metal band Uriah Heep is also touring with Priest.

Photos coutesy of Shane Melenko.

