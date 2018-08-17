Contributed Tristan Huff, who grew up in Kelowna, is one of the 21 men showcased in the new TV series The Whole Package, airing Oct. 11.

Kelowna actor featured in TV series

Tristan Huff is competing in The Whole Package, which airs Oct. 11

A Kelowna actor is pursuing his dreams, stepping out of his comfort zone and finding success.

Tristan Huff, 32, is part of a new TV series called The Whole Package, a reality show that has 21 men competing in different challenges, such as perfecting drag makeup in 20 minutes, wearing high heels and performing the best pole dance.

Each episode features an elimination round, similar to The Bachelor, Huff said.

“I did it to get more comfortable with myself, and near the end of it I was a lot more comfortable with my body,” he said. “The twist on the show is that it’s for a gay underwear line and me and another straight guy were the only straight guys on the show.”

“I really had to get out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I learned lots of new words.”

It’s been a good way for Huff to make connections. Huff also spoke about his challenges with Tourette Syndrome on the show, a condition he developed when he was 10 years old.

READ MORE: Actor overcomes challenges with tourettes

“I go to the gym daily and I meditate now to calm (tics) down. They’re a lot better now that I live a lot healthier now,” he said. “On the reality show, they were quite bad because I was excited and nervous.”

Huff recently started a Tourette’s foundation called No Regrets with Tourette’s, where he answers questions people have about the syndrome from around the world.

He keeps busy with modelling gigs, as a model for SunRype and will be part of the Shinedown runway next month in Vancouver. Huff also plays a lead in a short film Love Me More which was shot on Gabriola Island.

According to his mother, he always had a fascination with stardom.

“My mom told me when I was growing up I was always drawing luxury cars and jets, and that I was always drawing big houses on paper. She said I always had big dreams, since I was a kid,” he said. “I just did it to have fun, I love TV… I’m an actor and whatever the scene or film might be, I do it,” he said.

Huff is inspired by both his mom and Odette Sugerman, a filmmaker and photographer based out of Los Angeles. The pair met through Instagram, and they connected through a casting call at the Vancouver Airport.

“Your personality is the most important thing that gets you places,” he said.

In the next few weeks, he is taking his first trip to LA with Sugerman to network.

Even though he’s frequently involved with modelling shoots, the spotlight is best when he is acting.

“Acting, you can kind of goof off and be different characters,” he said.

In 10 years, Huff wants to be a public speaker and motivate others with Tourette’s, as well as expand his brand so the Huff name is easily recognized.

“I want to be a big brother to many people around the world,” he said.

The Whole Package airs Oct. 11 on Amazon Prime.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

Just Posted

Kelowna actor featured in TV series

Tristan Huff is competing in The Whole Package, which airs Oct. 11

Kelowna judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

Suiting up in leather and spikes, to compete alongside the Queens

West Kelowna mayor to run for councillor position

After saying he won’t seek re-election as mayor, it appears Doug Findlater wants to stay on council

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Snowy Mountain fire travelling away from communities

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Most Read