Kelowna actor featured in TV series

Tristan Huff is competing in The Whole Package, which airs Oct. 11

A Kelowna actor is pursuing his dreams, stepping out of his comfort zone and finding success.

Tristan Huff, 32, is part of a new TV series called The Whole Package, a reality show that has 21 men competing in different challenges, such as perfecting drag makeup in 20 minutes, wearing high heels and performing the best pole dance.

Each episode features an elimination round, similar to The Bachelor, Huff said.

“I did it to get more comfortable with myself, and near the end of it I was a lot more comfortable with my body,” he said. “The twist on the show is that it’s for a gay underwear line and me and another straight guy were the only straight guys on the show.”

“I really had to get out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I learned lots of new words.”

It’s been a good way for Huff to make connections. Huff also spoke about his challenges with Tourette Syndrome on the show, a condition he developed when he was 10 years old.

“I go to the gym daily and I meditate now to calm (tics) down. They’re a lot better now that I live a lot healthier now,” he said. “On the reality show, they were quite bad because I was excited and nervous.”

Huff recently started a Tourette’s foundation called No Regrets with Tourette’s, where he answers questions people have about the syndrome from around the world.

He keeps busy with modelling gigs, as a model for SunRype and will be part of the Shinedown runway next month in Vancouver. Huff also plays a lead in a short film Love Me More which was shot on Gabriola Island.

According to his mother, he always had a fascination with stardom.

“My mom told me when I was growing up I was always drawing luxury cars and jets, and that I was always drawing big houses on paper. She said I always had big dreams, since I was a kid,” he said. “I just did it to have fun, I love TV… I’m an actor and whatever the scene or film might be, I do it,” he said.

Huff is inspired by both his mom and Odette Sugerman, a filmmaker and photographer based out of Los Angeles. The pair met through Instagram, and they connected through a casting call at the Vancouver Airport.

“Your personality is the most important thing that gets you places,” he said.

In the next few weeks, he is taking his first trip to LA with Sugerman to network.

Even though he’s frequently involved with modelling shoots, the spotlight is best when he is acting.

“Acting, you can kind of goof off and be different characters,” he said.

In 10 years, Huff wants to be a public speaker and motivate others with Tourette’s, as well as expand his brand so the Huff name is easily recognized.

“I want to be a big brother to many people around the world,” he said.

The Whole Package airs Oct. 11 on Amazon Prime.

